Earls Kitchen + Bar to Open at Nashville Yards

Earls Kitchen + Bar, an upscale casual dining restaurant with 70 locations across North America, will open its first Tennessee location at Nashville Yards on Wednesday, April 16 at 4 p.m. Located at 26 Platform Way South, the new restaurant introduces Earls’ signature blend of bold flavor, lively energy and elevated design to one of the city’s most dynamic new developments, offering locals, visitors and the surrounding business community a casual yet sophisticated spot for any occasion.

“Our expansion across North America is driven by a desire to bring the Earls experience to the continent’s most vibrant growth markets, and Nashville was at the very top of that list,” said Mark Hladik, President of Earls Kitchen + Bar. “Our vision is to be more than just a restaurant to the cities we open in, we want to become a vital part of the local community. Bringing Earls to Tennessee gave us the chance to create a space that feels bold, energetic and distinctly Nashville for both locals and visitors.”

Earls Nashville Yards invites guests to experience a perfect blend of style and spirit. The 260-seat space hums with energy, centered around a vibrant lounge and a show stopping bar defined by sweeping wood arches, that’s as perfect for a cocktail as it is

for dinner or hosting your next event. With a menu of globally inspired favorites and a team dedicated to exceptional service, the restaurant offers an eclectic environment featuring local artwork by Shabazz Larkin and Amanda Woods to set the stage for every occasion.

Earls’ modern American menu with global inspiration features perfectly finessed dishes made with the freshest, most premium ingredients. From USDA Prime-grade steaks and showstopping seafood towers to craveable favorites like Sticky Korean Ribs and Spicy Calabrian Pasta, there’s a dish to match every craving or mood. On the weekend, brunch takes center stage with standout dishes like the Chilaquiles Brunch Bowl and Tomato + Feta Shakshuka. Guests can round out the experience with indulgent desserts like Sticky Toffee Chocolate Pudding or Crème Brûlée Cheesecake.

Earls Nashville Yards offers a cocktail-forward bar program shaped by international influences and crafted with quality spirits and fresh ingredients. Headlined by Earls’ famous margaritas made with fresh-squeezed juice and 100% agave tequila, the brand is known for its inventive cocktails, complemented by timeless classics, original creations, shareable cocktail towers and a curated wine list. Guests can enjoy twice daily happy hour, with a standout late-night happy hour that keeps the drinks flowing and energy high well into the evening.

At the helm of the Earls Nashville Yards location will be Regional Chef Chris Memme and Sara Csizik, regional director of operations. As the restaurant prepares to open its doors, Earls will be hiring for over 250 positions in front-of-house, back-of house and management roles in Nashville, offering competitive compensation, extended healthcare coverage, employee dining perks and meal budgets, along with extensive training and long-term growth opportunities. Interested candidates

can apply here.

Earls Nashville Yards serves as a premier daily destination for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, elevated by a signature twice-daily Happy Hour from 3–6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close. The restaurant also provides a sophisticated backdrop for any event, offering spaces that range from intimate dinners to full-restaurant buyouts. Whether hosting a curated cocktail reception or a large-scale corporate celebration, guests can expect a seamless, tailored experience designed to make every occasion effortlessly memorable.

Marking its 12th US location, Earls Nashville Yards represents a milestone in the brand’s continued growth, following a string of successful openings in Honolulu, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, with a highly anticipated Boston opening slated for 2027. Each new addition has quickly become an instant sensation within its community, reinforcing Earls’ reputation for creating vibrant, must-visit destinations.

For reservations, visit here.

