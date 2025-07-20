Eaglet Rescued from Radnor Lake State Park

Park rangers at Radnor Lake State Park on Thursday, July 17, rescued an eaglet after observing it to be injured. Rangers transported it to an eagle rehabilitation center in East Tennessee under the care of a veterinarian who specializes in treating injured American bald eagles.

The park manager consulted with officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) on the rescue and treatment plans.

It is unknown how the eaglet was injured. This is the same eaglet that took its first flight earlier this month.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will provide further updates when available.

The Radnor Lake State Park Visitor Center is located at 1160 Otter Creek Road in Nashville.

The Park is open from 6:00 am to 20 minutes after sunset year-round, including all holidays. The Visitor Center is open Thursday through Monday, from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm, (closed for lunch from 1:00 to 2:00 PM). Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email