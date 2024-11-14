Dutch Bros Unwraps 2024 Holiday Menu

(November 1, 2024) – Dutch Bros is making it a season to remember with this year’s holiday trio. Here to make the holidays groovy and bright, the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Candy Cane Mocha and Winter Shimmer Rebel are now available at all 950+ Dutch Bros locations.

The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha brings warmth and cheer to all who are near with hazelnut mocha topped with Soft Top™ and caramel drizzle.

The Candy Cane Mocha reflects a journey through a chilly winter wonderland with peppermint mocha and Soft Top™ covered with candy cane sprinks.

reflects a journey through a chilly winter wonderland with peppermint mocha and Soft Top™ covered with candy cane sprinks. The Winter Shimmer Rebel offers a festive twist on our Rebel energy drink by blending together blue raspberry and sweet cream with Soft Top™ and shimmer sprinks on top.

Each drink is served in one of six festive cup designs, including ones for kids and pups! These cups are perfect for celebrating the season with snowflakes, candy canes, ornaments and more winter delights!

Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Candy Cane Mocha and Winter Shimmer Rebel are available while supplies last.

Source: Dutch Bros

