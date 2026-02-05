Dutch Bros Pink Velvet Mocha and Luvstruck Rebel Drinks for 2026

Dutch Bros has announced its Valentine’s Day drink lineup for 2026 with two limited-time beverages now available at all locations. The Pink Velvet Mocha and Luvstruck Rebel are joining the menu as this season’s romantic drink selections at more than 1,081 Dutch Bros coffee shops across the country.

What Is the Dutch Bros Pink Velvet Mocha?

The Pink Velvet Mocha features a pink velvet inspired flavor topped with pink velvet frosting Soft Top. This indulgent beverage is available in three formats including an iced mocha, mocha Freeze, or shake. The drink combines the classic mocha profile with cake-inspired flavors for a dessert-style coffee experience.

What Is the Dutch Bros Luvstruck Rebel?

The Luvstruck Rebel combines blackberry and vanilla flavors with the Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink formula. The beverage is finished with a layer of pink velvet frosting Soft Top. Customers can order this drink blended as a Rebel energy drink or as a lemonade version for a refreshing alternative.

Dutch Luv Day of Giving 2026

Dutch Bros will host its annual Dutch Luv Day of Giving on February 13, 2026. During this event, the Dutch Bros Foundation will donate $1 for every drink sold to local organizations addressing hunger and food insecurity in communities served by Dutch Bros locations.

Beneficiary organizations for 2026 include Central California Food Bank, San Antonio Food Bank, Utah Food Bank, and Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona among other local partners. Each Dutch Bros location works with operators to select organizations that will have the greatest impact in their specific communities.

How Long Are Dutch Bros Valentine’s Day Drinks Available?

The Pink Velvet Mocha and Luvstruck Rebel are available for a limited time while supplies last at all Dutch Bros locations. Both beverages are part of the seasonal Dutch Luv promotion celebrating the Valentine’s Day season.

