Dutch Bros Launches Three New Nostalgic Drinks

Dutch Bros Coffee is bringing childhood flavors back with three new limited-time drinks now available at all 1,136+ locations nationwide. The new lineup features the Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Fruit Punch with a Sour Candy Straw, and Kool Blue, each inspired by classic nostalgic treats. These new menu items launched on February 27, 2026, at Dutch Bros drive-thru locations across 25 states and are available while supplies last.

What Are the New Dutch Bros Drinks for 2026?

The three new Dutch Bros drinks for 2026 each draw from a different childhood flavor memory, offering customers a variety of ways to customize their orders across the Dutch Bros beverage menu.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip: An ultra-dreamy brown butter chocolate chip drink swirled with a drizzle of brown butter chocolate chip sauce and topped with brown butter chocolate chip Soft Top featuring chocolate crunch pieces. Available as a latte, protein latte, Freeze, or cold brew.

Fruit Punch with a Sour Candy Straw: A throwback flavor combining orange, cherry, and pineapple, served with a sour candy straw while supplies last. Best enjoyed as an iced or blended Rebel energy drink or a lemonade.

Kool Blue: A watermelon and blue raspberry drink topped with mango poppin boba for a trip down memory lane. Available as an iced or blended Rebel energy drink or a lemonade.

When Are the New Dutch Bros Nostalgic Drinks Available?

The new Dutch Bros nostalgic drink trio launched on February 27, 2026, at all 1,136 Dutch Bros locations. All three flavors are available while supplies last, making them limited-time offerings. The Fruit Punch with a Sour Candy Straw has an additional limited supply note for its sour candy straw accessory.

Where Can You Find Dutch Bros Coffee Locations?

Dutch Bros Coffee operates 1,136+ drive-thru locations across 25 states. The company was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992 and continues to expand its footprint nationwide. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of handcrafted beverages including its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas, and more. All locations offer fully customizable drink options.

About the Dutch Bros Foundation and Community Giving

Beyond its menu offerings, Dutch Bros is focused on radiating kindness through the Dutch Bros Foundation. The foundation supports local giving and annual nationwide initiatives, making impactful contributions to causes across the communities Dutch Bros serves. To learn more about Dutch Bros Coffee and its full menu, visit www.dutchbros.com.

Source: Dutch Bros

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email