Dutch Bros Launches New Breakfast-Inspired Drink Collection for 2026

Dutch Bros Coffee has unveiled three new breakfast-themed beverages, available across all 1,100+ locations nationwide starting January 5, 2026. The Tempe, Arizona-based coffee chain’s latest offerings include the Maple Waffle Latte, Banana Bread Mocha with Soft Top, and Smooth Strawberry Rebel, designed to bring morning comfort flavors to customers throughout the day.

Maple Waffle Latte Features Salted Caramel and Cinnamon

The Maple Waffle Latte combines salted caramel, cinnamon, and white chocolate flavors, topped with Soft Top, caramel drizzle, and raw sugar sprinkles. Customers can customize this breakfast-inspired drink as an iced latte, iced protein latte, Freeze, or iced chai, offering multiple preparation options to suit individual preferences.

Banana Bread Mocha Delivers Sweet Morning Flavors

The Banana Bread Mocha with Soft Top blends banana and hazelnut flavors covered with a layer of Dutch Bros’ signature Soft Top. This sweet morning option is available as an iced mocha, mocha Freeze, or mocha cold brew, providing versatility for different taste preferences and caffeine needs.

Smooth Strawberry Rebel Combines Fruit Flavors with Energy

The Smooth Strawberry Rebel transforms traditional smoothie flavors into an energy drink by mixing strawberry and banana with Dutch Bros’ exclusive Rebel energy drink and sweet cream. Customers can order this beverage as a blended or iced Rebel for a caffeinated boost, or as an iced lemonade for a non-caffeinated alternative.

Limited-Time Availability at All Dutch Bros Locations

All three breakfast-inspired drinks launched January 5, 2026, at every Dutch Bros location across the country. The beverages will remain available while supplies last, encouraging customers to visit their local Dutch Bros shop to experience the new morning-themed menu additions.

