Dutch Bros Introduces New Cereal Drinks

(January 3, 2025) – Ditch the bowl and sip breakfast all day long with Dutch Bros new cereal inspired drinks! The Cinnamon Swirl and Marshmallow Dream are now available at all 950+ Dutch Bros locations, offering customers a chance to enjoy the best part of cereal – the bottom of the bowl!

The Cinnamon Swirl savors the flavor of cinnamon sugar cereal flavored milk complete with Soft Top™ and a dusting of crunchy cinnamon sugar cereal. This drink can be ordered as a Latte, Protein Latte, Freeze or Chai Latte.

The Marshmallow Dream makes magic happen with marshmallow cereal flavored milk topped with a dreamy layer of Soft Top™ and marshmallow charms. This treat can be ordered as a Latte, Protein Latte or Freeze.

“This duo takes our customers back to those nostalgic, carefree mornings spent watching cartoons,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. “Both drinks tap into the simple joy felt tasting the best part of breakfast – the delicious milk found at the bottom of the bowl.”

Both the Cinnamon Swirl and Marshmallow Dream are available beginning January 3, while supplies last.

Source: Dutch Bros

