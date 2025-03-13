Dutch Bros Gets Festive with New St. Patrick’s Day Drinks

(March 10, 2025) – Dutch Bros welcomes customers to get their green on with two new St. Patrick’s Day drinks. This lucky pair includes the Emerald Rebel and Lucky Mint Shake – both available at all 1,000+ Dutch Bros locations, for a limited time only!

The Emerald Rebel energizes mischief with blue raspberry, kiwi and sweet cream combined with our exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy.

The Lucky Mint Shake is a festive mint treat filled to the top with Soft Top® and brownie pieces.

These magical drinks are available starting March 10, while supplies last.

Source: Dutch Bros

