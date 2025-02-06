Dutch Bros Crafts Two New Drinks From the Heart

(February 1, 2025) – Dutch Bros is embracing the season of love with two new drinks that are here to steal hearts and blow minds! The Dutch Luv® drink duo includes the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mocha and Strawberries & Cream Rebel. These delectable drinks are available beginning today at all 950+ Dutch Bros locations, for a limited time.

The Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mocha is a velvety strawberry mocha finished with Soft Top® and heart sprinks.

The Strawberries & Cream Rebel is a dreamy fusion of strawberry and sweet cream blended with Dutch Bros’ exclusive Rebel energy drink complete with Soft Top® and heart sprinks.

In addition to these special sips, Dutch Bros will be giving back to the communities it serves. On February 14, Dutch Bros will donate $1 from every and any drink sold to local charities.

“We’re thrilled to host our 19th annual Dutch Luv giveback with two new drinks for customers to fall in love with and a chance to make a difference with our giveback day,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. “Uplifting organizations in the communities we serve is ingrained into who we are and what we do at Dutch Bros. Our amazing team and supportive customers are what make this giveback so impactful, year after year.”

To make the biggest impact on nearby communities, local Dutch Bros operators select Dutch Luv partners. This year’s beneficiaries include Houston Food Bank, Feeding San Diego, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome and more.

Source: Dutch Bros.

