Dustin Lynch to Host Two Free Events During CMA Fest

Promising can’t-miss special guests and even bigger surprises for the third year, MULTI-PLATINUM star Dustin Lynch announces DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE 2025, presented by Hey Dude. Returning for another unpredictable day of music and mayhem at the rooftop pool of Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, the FREE and open-to-the-public event is set for June 6 during CMA Fest weekend.

The wildest of all Country music-themed pool parties has stacked past pop-ups from Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down), Jordan Davis, HARDY, Uncle Kracker, MacKenzie Porter, Little Big Town, and more, as well as provided on-site mullet haircuts, got wet-and-wild with Lynch’s famous spinning wheel, and poured plenty of shots.

Admittance for 18+ guests is FREE on a first-come, first-served basis – but Lynch’s Stay Country Club members will get exclusive early access. Fans can join the Stay Country Club now.

Keeping the party going on June 7, Lynch will offer Nashville, TN, a taste of his Club Set – from his 2025 WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY – when he hosts the DUSTIN LYNCH NIGHTLIFE PARTY at Barstool Nashville. Admittance for 21+ guests is FREE on a first-come, first-served basis. For a VIP table, text 615.606.2889.

Marking Wynn Nightlife’s first-ever country music artist residency in Las Vegas, NV, through August, Lynch’s 2025 WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY boasts a live performance Daytime Pool Situation at Encore Beach Club and a Club Set at XS Nightclub. With a see-and-be-seen July 4 appearance on deck, find full details here.

