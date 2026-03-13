Dustin Lynch to Headline Country Now Live in Nashville to Benefit St. Jude

Country Now Live is set to return to Nashville on Tuesday, March 17, at 6th & Peabody, bringing together fans and industry professionals for an evening of live music in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Multi-platinum country artist Dustin Lynch will headline the evening. The lineup will also include performances from rising artists Cole Goodwin, Kayley Green, Kenny Whitmire, Jacob Hackworth, and Graham St. Clair.

“Getting to play in Nashville with other artists is always an honor, but the fact that it’s for St. Jude makes it a million times more special,” Green shared. “I’m so grateful to be part of this show.”

Purchase tickets here.

Tickets for the event are available for $25 plus fees, with proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The organization is dedicated to advancing research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and families never receive a bill for treatment, housing or food.

Country Now Live traditionally takes place in Nashville the night before the annual Country Radio Seminar, which will be held March 18–20 this year.

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