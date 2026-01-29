Dunkin’ Unveils Valentine’s Day Menu with Brownie Batter Donut Return

Dunkin’ kicks off its Valentine’s Day celebration on January 28, 2026, with a lineup designed for romance, gifting, and indulgence. The seasonal menu brings back the fan-favorite Brownie Batter donut alongside new beverages and collectible MUNCHKINS® Tins, all joining Dunkin’s existing lineup.

Limited-Time Valentine’s Day Beverages Feature Refreshers and Specialty Lattes

Dunkin’s 2026 Valentine’s Day drink menu spans multiple categories, from fruit-forward Refreshers to espresso-based lattes and protein-enhanced options:

Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher: Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher with blueberry flavor and oatmilk, topped with Sweet Cold Foam

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Daydream Refresher: Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher with oatmilk, finished with Chocolate Cold Foam

Blush Spritz Refresher: Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher topped with sparkling water for a crisp, bubbly twist

Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte: Espresso with mocha swirl and raspberry flavor, finished with Chocolate Cold Foam

Sweet On You Cloud Latte: Espresso blended with whole milk, caramel swirl and coconut flavor, topped with Sweet Cold Foam

The Perfect Matcha: Matcha green tea mixed with whole milk and topped with Sweet Cold Foam

Buff Chai: Chai syrup combined with Protein Milk, available hot or iced, delivering 15 grams of protein in a medium beverage

Brownie Batter Donut Returns with Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Lineup

The Brownie Batter Classic Donut makes its highly anticipated return, filled with chocolatey brownie-batter-flavored buttermreme and finished with chocolate icing and sprinkles. Joining the seasonal collection is the Cupid’s Choice Classic Donut, filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and festive sprinkles.

Throughout the Valentine’s Day season, all filled donuts including Boston Kreme and Jelly will feature heart-shaped shells, while sprinkled donuts and Valentine’s Day Sprinkle MUNCHKINS® showcase festive pink, red, and white sprinkles.

Collectible MUNCHKINS® Tins Support Joy in Childhood Foundation

Dunkin’ introduces limited-edition Valentine’s Day 25-Count MUNCHKINS® Tins available in three collectible designs featuring the phrases Sweet On U, Just Bcuz, and Ur A Treat. Each tin contains an assortment of 25 MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats.

Dunkin’ will donate $2 from every Valentine’s Day MUNCHKINS® Tin purchased to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, supporting children battling hunger or illness nationwide.

Dunkin’ Rewards Members Receive Exclusive Valentine’s Day Offers

Members of the Dunkin’ Rewards program can access special promotions throughout February 2026:

February 1-7: Earn 3x points on Refreshers

February 14: Earn 3x points on all Espresso beverages

February 22-28: $2 10-count MUNCHKINS® with beverage purchase

February 27: Earn 3x points on all protein beverages for National Protein Day

Non-members can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

The Valentine’s Day menu is available at participating Dunkin’ locations from January 28 through February 17, 2026.

