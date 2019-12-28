Dunkin’ will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest Next Generation store in Murfreesboro at 1639 New Salem Highway on January 8. A grand opening celebration took place on December 27.

On Wednesday, January 8 at 8:30 AM Dunkin’ franchise network Bluemont Group LLC will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony with the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the new store opening. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Bluemont Group LLC and the Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation powered by Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, will host a check presentation to donate $2,000 to benefit Project One Four, a David Price Foundation. Project 14’s mission is to support organizations that provide opportunities for the youth to learn life skills in a safe and supportive environment.

Attendees will get a glimpse at the store’s new modern design and in-store innovations, including a cold beverage tap system and Dunkin’ on Demand digital kiosk. With fully integrated digital kiosks, guests can completely control how they order by choosing to order with or without the help of a crew member. Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, allowing members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App to get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. For all orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant, guests will be able to track the status of their order via a new digital order status board.

The new Dunkin’ also features an exclusive On-the-Go drive-thru lane lets DD Perks® members who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App bypass the ordering lane and head straight into the line for the pickup window. Dunkin’ is the first national restaurant brand to offer this type of drive-thru innovation and convenience to make guests’ Dunkin’ runs hassle-free. This Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant designed to save 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

The 1,800 square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 24 crew members and will be open 7 days a week from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM. In addition to a convenient drive-thru, this Dunkin’ will also feature comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, free Wi-Fi and a welcoming environment for guests to enjoy Dunkin’ high-quality products in a friendly atmosphere.

Including the new Murfreesboro restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee group Bluemont Group LLC currently owns and operates 41 Dunkin’ locations throughout Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Twitter @DunkinTN.