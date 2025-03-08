Dunkin’ Spring Menu Features Dunkalatte, Pistachio Coffee and New Kings Hawaiian Sliders

Spring has officially sprung at Dunkin’! After a long winter, America’s largest donut and coffee brand is celebrating the new season with two highly requested fan-favorites — the Dunkalatte and Pistachio Coffee — making their grand return by popular demand.

Dunkin’ is also introducing new, savory Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders featuring King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, along with the return of even more crave-worthy favorites for a limited time: Sweet Black Pepper Bacon and the Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer. For those looking to sip into spring, Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso and Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher are sticking around, as well as the $6 Meal Deal*, which includes a medium Hot (14 oz.) or Iced Coffee (24 oz.), a Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich and Hash Browns at an unbeatable value. The full lineup is available at Dunkin’ locations nationwide starting today, March 5.

By Popular Demand

Spring is all about fresh beginnings, and few things are as fresh as the return of two iconic Dunkin’ offerings.

First introduced in fall 2024, the Dunkalatte — the Dunkin’ way to latte — became an instant sellout, flying off menus across the country. Now, this sweet, creamy, and totally unique coffee milk latte is back for round two. The secret ingredient of this ultra-smooth beverage is coffee milk, made by blending whole milk with Dunkin’s very own coffee extract. Available iced or hot, the Dunkalatte sips like a latte and tastes like a melty milkshake.

Another long-lost favorite is returning: Pistachio Coffee, back for the first time since 2018. Over the years, guests have clamored for its comeback, even launching petitions to bring it back. The nutty, subtly sweet Pistachio Flavor Swirl is combined with Dunkin’s Original Blend coffee (hot or iced), offering a unique, delicious sip—available for a limited time.

Dunkin’ is rolling out more satisfying, savory bites that are perfect any time of day:

New! Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders: It’s a tasty, new twist on a classic, featuring Black Forest ham, honey mustard spread, and Swiss cheese layered inside irresistibly sweet and salty King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns. Two sliders are served per box.

Sweet Black Pepper Bacon: This fan-favorite returns with its sweet and savory brown sugar and black pepper seasoning, available in a breakfast sandwich, Wake-Up Wrap®, or as Snackin’ Bacon.

Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer: A warm, flaky croissant stuffed with chicken, bacon, and Colby Jack cheese, topped with seasoning for extra flavor.

And for those craving the perfect sip, these fan-favorite drinks are here to stay this spring:

Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso: A hand-shaken blend of bold espresso, brown sugar notes, and oatmilk, delivering frothy perfection to every sip.

Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher: A bright, fruity pick-me-up with a burst of raspberry and watermelon flavors, made with Green Tea or Lemonade.

Also starting March 5, almondmilk and oatmilk will be standard non-dairy options for Dunkin’ beverages at no additional cost, giving guests even more ways to customize their drinks at a great value.

For a satisfying meal that won’t disappoint, the $6 Meal Deal* remains available nationwide. Guests can grab a medium Hot (14 oz.) or Iced Coffee (24 oz.), a Sausage, Egg & Cheese breakfast sandwich and Hash Browns—a trio of Dunkin’ favorites at a great value.

And for Dunkin’ Rewards members, March brings more perks and exclusive app-only deals**:

March 11 – March 17: $3 Pretzel Slider with beverage purchase

March 25 – March 31: $3 Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer with beverage purchase

Every Monday in March: Receive 100 Bonus Points when ordering ahead in the app

Those who have not joined Dunkin’ Rewards yet can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

