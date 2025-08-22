Dunkin’ Serves Up New Cereal N’ Milk Latte

This fall, Dunkin’ is taking mornings back to where they began: with the clink of a spoon in a cereal bowl. Launching nationwide today, the all-new Cereal N’ Milk Latte transforms that memory into a sweet, nostalgic sip, blended with cereal milk and espresso.

The season gets even sweeter as two-time GRAMMY-winning global superstar Sabrina Carpenter is back with more Daydream Refresher flavors to turn any fall afternoon into a little escape. Dunkin’s fall icons also make their comeback, with pumpkin spice back in the spotlight and the $6 Meal Deal delivering unbeatable value for great-tasting breakfast all day long.

A Sip of Nostalgia: Meet the Cereal N’ Milk Latte

Dunkin’ is serving up a latte that tastes like childhood, all grown up. The new Cereal N’ Milk Latte combines espresso with cereal milk for a marshmallow-cereal flavor that’s creamy, rich and unmistakably nostalgic. Building on the success of the Dunkalatte™, Dunkin’ is taking its latte innovation to the next level with cereal milk made with real cereal, unlocking that unmistakable bottom-of-the-bowl sweetness. Available hot or iced, it’s marshmallow cereal nostalgia made for today’s busy mornings—spoon-free.

And because one good throwback deserves another, Dunkin’ is dropping a limited-edition Cereal N’ Milk Latte-inspired merch collection at DunkinGear.com starting today at 9 a.m. ET. Taking inspiration from the golden era of cereal culture, the exclusive drop includes a crewneck ($45), graphic tee ($30), and trucker hat ($20). The merch features a range of playful throwback designs – from cereal bowls, spoons, and milk cartons to graffiti-style Cereal N’ Milk branding. Each piece is available in three vibrant colors, while supplies last.

Source: Dunkin’

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email