Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! Hit Retail Shelves Nationwide

Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! are now available at major retailers across the country, bringing the brand’s popular Refreshers flavors into a portable, single-serve powdered stick format. The product is a collaboration between Dunkin’ and The Jel Sert Company, combining Dunkin’s flavor lineup with Jel Sert’s powdered drink mix expertise. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go!?

Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! are zero-sugar, single-serve drink mix sticks designed to turn a standard 16.9-ounce bottle of water into a flavored, caffeinated pick-me-up. Each stick contains just 5 calories, 80 mg of caffeine sourced from green tea, and B vitamins — no sugar required.

What Flavors Are Available?

The lineup includes four varieties:

Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade

Mango Pineapple

Kiwi Watermelon

Peach Passionfruit Lemonade (returning fan-favorite)

How Did the Product Perform Before the Retail Launch?

Before hitting store shelves, Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! made a strong digital debut. The drink mixes launched on TikTok Shop and racked up over 18 million views in the first month. On Amazon, the product climbed to No. 3 in the Powdered Drink Mix category within six weeks of launch.

Where Can You Buy Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go!?

The drink mixes are available now on Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, and other major retailers. They come in 10-, 30-, and 40-count packs in both single-flavor and mixed variety options.

Source: Inspire Brands

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