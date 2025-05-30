Dunkin’® Kicks Off a Summer of Refreshers with the Pink Spritz

This summer, Dunkin’ is serving bold flavor and big energy in its Refreshers line-up, starting with the Dunkin’ Pink Spritz Refresher. The vibrant drink is a fizzy, fruit-forward blend of guava, orange and passion fruit flavors with a splash of sparkling water—a sparkling, sweet sip that’s ready to kick off summer.

To celebrate, Dunkin’ teamed up with fashion-forward cultural tastemaker Paige DeSorbo—known for her hit podcast Giggly Squad, Bravo’s Summer House and effortlessly scroll-stopping style. In the new spot, Paige starts the day where her fans know she’s happiest: in bed with her cat, Daphne, nearby. But one sip of Pink Spritz turns her lounging morning into a ready-to-run-the-world moment.

The $3 Refresher Summer Continues

Available nationwide for a limited time, the Pink Spritz joins a colorful crew of Refreshers, including fan favorites Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple and Tropical Guava. Guests can try Pink Spritz or other varieties of Refreshers all-day for $3 for a medium*—no catch, just delicious sips at an unbeatable value.

With customizable bases like Green Tea, Lemonade, Sparkling Water, Water, Black Tea or Oatmilk, guests have more ways than ever to make their Refresher their own. And the Pink Spritz is just the beginning, with Dunkin’ revealing more flavor drops and culture-forward collabs this summer.

Flavors Made for Summer Cravings

Dunkin’ is adding a sweet new treat to the mix: the Orange N’ Vanilla Specialty Donut. A taste of summer nostalgia, the glazed cake donut is topped with a smooth vanilla flavored icing drizzle and available for a limited time. It joins other seasonal menu items announced earlier this month, like the Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf and Pistachio Signature Latte, giving guests even more ways to pair their perfect summer pick-me-up.

June Savings for Dunkin’ Rewards® Members

From June 1 through June 30, Dunkin’ Rewards members can access exclusive offers** in the Dunkin’ app, including:

June 1 – June 16: $2 Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf with beverage purchase

$2 Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf with beverage purchase June 14 – 15: 3x points on Half Dozen or Dozen Donuts and 25 or 50-count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats to celebrate Father’s Day

3x points on Half Dozen or Dozen Donuts and 25 or 50-count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats to celebrate Father’s Day June 16 – June 30: $4 Bacon Cheddar Omelet Bites with beverage purchase

$4 Bacon Cheddar Omelet Bites with beverage purchase Every Monday in June: Receive 100 Bonus Points when ordering ahead in the app

And donut forget—National Donut Day is coming up on June 6, and Dunkin’ has even more surprises in store. Guests can check back next week for the full scoop.

To stay up to date on what else Dunkin’ is stirring up this summer, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Participation may vary. Limited Time Offer. Terms apply.

**Limit 1 per member. Additional charges, terms and exclusions may apply. Participation may vary.

