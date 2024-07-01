Dunkin’ Debuts S’mores Cold Brew, Mike’s Hot Honey Breakfast Delights

As the temperature rises, Dunkin’ stokes the fires of flavor with an exciting array of new menu offerings that capture the essence of summer. Starting today, Dunkin’ invites guests to enjoy summer with the revitalizing Tornado Twist SPARKD’ Energy Drink—$3 in the Dunkin’ mobile app starting July 1*—as well as nostalgic s’mores-inspired treats, including S’mores Cold Brew, Bonfire S’mores Frozen Coffee and S’mores Donut. Also, there’s a sizzling new lineup in partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey, featuring the Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich and more, available nationwide for a limited time. These additions join the obsession-worthy standouts from last month, including the Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher and Green Goddess Wrap.

Embracing Summer Nostalgia: S’mores Galore

Dunkin’ guests can gather ‘round the campfire as s’mores flavors arrive this summer. The new Bonfire S’mores Frozen Coffee offers a smooth and creamy blend of s’mores and vanilla flavors, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and graham crumbles.

For those who prefer a bold sip, the S’mores Cold Brew combines Dunkin’s ultra-smooth Cold Brew with s’mores flavors. It’s finished with a new creamy vanilla-flavored Marshmallow Cold Foam and graham crumble topping—a true campfire delight in every sip. Also joining this lineup is the return of the crowd-favorite S’mores Donut, featuring marshmallow-flavored filling and topped with chocolate icing and graham crumble—a perfect match for the s’mores-inspired beverages.

Turning Up the Heat with Mike’s Hot Honey

This summer, Dunkin’ kicks it up a notch with Mike’s Hot Honey, combining two beloved brands for a match made in flavor heaven. Perfect for breakfast or satisfying hunger throughout the day, the Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich features hot honey bacon, egg, and melted white cheddar cheese on a buttery brioche bun, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey for an unforgettable sweet and spicy experience. Also debuting are the Hot Honey Bacon Wake-Up Wrap® and Hot Honey Snackin’ Bacon, marking Dunkin’s first new seasoned bacon flavor since 2019.

Exclusive Weekly Deals for Dunkin’ Rewards Members

Every Tuesday this summer, Dunkin’ Rewards members can dive into the below weekly deal drops* exclusively in the Dunkin’ app—each one sweeter than the last:

6/25 – 7/01: Grab a $5 Medium Hot/Iced Coffee + Classic Breakfast Sandwich when ordered ahead on the app.

7/02 – 7/08: Enjoy a $3 Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich.

7/09 – 7/15: Cool off with a $3 Medium Frozen Coffee.

7/16 – 7/22: Savor a $2 Classic Avocado Toast.

7/23 – 7/29: Satisfy hunger with a $3 Dunkin’ Wrap.

7/30 – 8/05: Double the delight with 2 for $5 Medium Cold Brews.

Guests who are not yet Dunkin’ Rewards members can easily join by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com. Starting July 1, new members will receive one free medium beverage with a purchase every day for two weeks**.

A Whirlwind of Flavor: Tornado Twist SPARKD’ Energy

In tune with stormy summer blockbusters, Dunkin’ debuted the Tornado Twist SPARKD’ Energy drink, a thrilling taste that’s worth chasing. This new way to enjoy SPARKD’ Energy blends Berry Burst with Peach Sunshine flavors, delivering a refreshing burst of raspberry, strawberry, peach, and lychee flavors for a kick of caffeine and vitamins. Country music fans may have caught a glimpse of the new Tornado Twist in the recent music video, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album),” performed by Luke Combs.

Starting July 1, to stay fueled for summer adventures, guests can enjoy the new SPARKD’ Energy drink, or the original flavors, for $3 for a medium size exclusively in the Dunkin’ app throughout July!*

“As summer heats up, we’re excited to introduce these innovative flavors to our guests,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin’. “Whether you’re cooling down with S’mores Cold Brew, turning up the heat with our Hot Honey Breakfast Sandwich, or fueling up with a $3 Tornado Twist SPARKD’ Energy, we’re delivering the beloved tastes of summer that our customers crave.”

