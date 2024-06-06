Dunkin’ Celebrating National Donut Day with Free Donut Offer

(June 5, 2024) – America runs on Dunkin’® and this National Donut Day, America runs on free donuts. On Friday, June 7, Dunkin’ guests can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice, with any beverage purchase.

FREE Donuts Are Back!

National Donut Day is synonymous with free donuts at Dunkin’, and this year is no different. On June 7, donut lovers can head to any Dunkin’ location nationwide to enjoy a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

It’s the perfect excuse to try a delicious drink from the new summer menu, like the Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee or the Vanilla Frosted Donut Iced Coffee Signature Latte.

Introducing Dunkin’ Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy

Everyone knows donuts bring a little more joy to life. So why not add a sprinkle of fun to everyday chores? Dunkin’ has teamed up with Scrub Daddy to create the first-ever Dunkin’ Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges. These limited-edition donut-shaped sponges combine Dunkin’s playful spirit with Scrub Daddy’s practical effectiveness, making household chores a bit more cheerful.

Starting now, fans can purchase these donut-shaped sponges online at ScrubDaddy.com, just in time to keep National Donut Day celebrations mess-free.

This collaboration started with a witty conversation on social media between the brands, which evolved into a partnership with America’s favorite sponge, Scrub Daddy. With their fun and innovative approach on social media, Scrub Daddy seamlessly complements Dunkin’s playful spirit. Together, they bring a smile to your face during everyday routines!

The countdown is on – head to your local Dunkin’ on June 7 to grab a free donut!

