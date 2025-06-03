Dunkin’ Celebrates National Donut Day with Free Donuts

At Dunkin’, donuts aren’t just a treat—they’re a lifestyle. As National Donut Day returns on Friday, June 6, the brand is marking the occasion in a way only Dunkin’ can—bold, joyful, and fueled by donuts and coffee. Along with offering a free donut with any beverage purchase for the 15th year in a row, Dunkin’ is teaming up with luxury lifestyle and accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane to debut a limited-edition collaboration inspired by the ultimate duo—coffee and donuts—shoppable on donut’s biggest day.

Merch Worth Dunking Into

The donut obsession is real year-round—but National Donut Day takes it to a whole new level, making this holiday a can’t miss moment for Dunkin’ to partner with Stoney Clover Lane, a brand equally committed to bringing delight to everyday life. Rooted in the iconic duo of donuts and coffee, this collaboration brings together Dunkin’s classics with Stoney Clover Lane’s signature, playful designs—infusing everyday essentials with a pop of pink, a dash of sprinkles, and a whole lot of joy.

The limited-edition collection will be available online starting Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. ET on stoneycloverlane.com, and features:

The Dunkin’ Donut Pouch ($78): A double-sided donut pouch, featuring the Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles donut on one side and Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles on the other

($78): A double-sided donut pouch, featuring the Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles donut on one side and Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles on the other Dunkin’ Iced Coffee & Donut Bag Charms ($48 each): Two sweet bag charms: the Iced Coffee Bag Charm topped with a mini donut and a Donut Bag Charm featuring a strawberry sprinkled donut

($48 each): Two sweet bag charms: the Iced Coffee Bag Charm topped with a mini donut and a Donut Bag Charm featuring a strawberry sprinkled donut Dunkin’ Patches ($18 each): A set of four Dunkin’-inspired collectible patches, including: “I ‘Heart’ Dunkin’” patch, an Iced Coffee patch, a Sprinkle Donut patch, and a Box O’ Donuts patch

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dunkin’ for National Donut Day! It’s such an iconic brand that brings joy to people all over the country,” said Kendall Glazer & Libby Glazer, Co-Founders of Stoney Clover Lane. “This collaboration has been a fun way to blend what many love about Dunkin’ with our signature Stoney Clover Lane twist.”

But that’s not all! To bring this collaboration directly into the hands of donut revelers on the big day, Dunkin’ is making each donut feel even more special with an added touch from Stoney Clover Lane. Dunkin’ locations nationwide will serve single donuts in custom-designed mini donut bags created in partnership with Stoney Clover Lane just for the holiday—adding a sprinkle of extra joy to every free donut, while supplies last.

Guests can also shop select Dunkin’ x Stoney Clover Lane merch, including Acrylic ($16.99) and Stainless-Steel Tumblers ($24.99), Straw Toppers ($6.99) and Cup Sleeves ($6.99) at participating Dunkin’ locations for a limited time beginning in early June, as supplies last.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email