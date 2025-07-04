Dunkin’ Celebrates Fourth of July Weekend with Seasonal Menu Items

Dunkin’ is marking the Fourth of July weekend with a limited-time lineup of seasonal menu items perfect for any celebration.

The summer bakery lineup brings americana and beach-day-energy with the Star-Spangled Donut, Summer Munchkins Bucket and Braided Apple Pie:

The Star-Spangled Donut, a star-shaped donut filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème, dipped in blue icing, and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles.

Ready for a celebration is the new Summer MUNCHKINS® Bucket—a 50-count assortment of donut holes packaged in a reusable plastic beach pail, complete with a shovel and sifter.

Celebrating one of America’s most popular desserts, Dunkin’ has also introduced its first-ever Braided Apple Pie, a hand-held pastry filled with soft-baked apples and wrapped in braided, sugar-sprinkled dough.

In addition to new bakery items, Dunkin’ Rewards members can purchase medium Dunkin’ Refreshers for $3 through August 19*, including Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher. Frozen sips are also available allowing you to lean into indulgent ice cream moments with a new lineup of Ice Cream-Inspired Frozen Coffees that make for a perfect holiday weekend treat.