Dunkin’® and Sabrina Carpenter Reunite for Strawberry Daydream Refresher

Dunkin’ is continuing its summer of Refreshers with a dreamlike twist, teaming up once again with two-time GRAMMY-winning global superstar Sabrina Carpenter to debut Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher—an iced, creamy Refresher available now as a $3 medium for Dunkin’ Rewards members*.

Crafted with sweet strawberry flavor and creamy oatmilk, then topped with a cloud of velvety cold foam, Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher delivers the nostalgic taste of strawberries and cream in a sip that’s rich yet refreshingly light. Dunkin’s creamiest Refresher yet is just the latest example of how Dunkin’ stirs up flavor innovation with fun, seasonal combos that come together in one crave-worthy sip.

The new drink follows an earlier collaboration, when Dunkin’ and Carpenter made waves with Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, which quickly became a fan obsession.

To introduce the new drink, Dunkin’ partnered with acclaimed fashion photographer and director Nadia Lee Cohen, known for her surreal, cinematic style. The ad, titled “Dunkin’ Daydream Hotline,” was developed through an ongoing collaboration with Artists Equity Advertising, uniting bold creative voices to deliver striking storytelling.

The video shows Carpenter as a cheeky “Daydream Matchmaker,” answering a call from one particularly confused late-night caller in a retro hotline-style setting. With her signature charm, she listens to dreamers who need a summer escape—prescribing the Strawberry Daydream Refresher as their perfect match.

Source: Dunkin’

