Dunkin’ Adds Cookie Butter Latte, Berry Refresher for Holidays

Starting November 5, Dunkin’ also welcomes the season with the return of Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes, with the full holiday lineup wrapped in festive MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats-inspired designs.

The holidays return to Dunkin’ on November 5 with a lineup of festive new sips and returning seasonal favorites to bring a little extra cheer to the season. From the debut of the Cookie Butter Cloud Latte and Berry Sangria Refresher to the annual comeback of Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes, Dunkin’ is serving up joy in every cup.

The new Raspberry Striped Croissant joins the celebration, along with two crave-worthy bacon jam creations – the Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich and Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese – offering a satisfying, flavor-packed way to stay fueled through the season’s busiest days. Rounding out the magic, Dunkin’ unveils a whimsical new holiday look with limited-edition packaging designs inspired by the joy of MUNCHKINS.

Sweet Sips, Merry Moments

After years of Cookie Butter Cold Brew craze, Dunkin’ is taking the seasonal flavor that guests love to new heights. Inspired by a viral menu hack, the Cookie Butter Cloud Latte combines rich espresso with notes of brown sugar and baked cookie flavor. Served iced, it’s topped with creamy Cookie Butter Cold Foam and finished with crunchy cookie butter crumbles – adding a dreamy twist to a Dunkin’ favorite.

The new latte joins the returning Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes, proving there’s a latte love this holiday season at Dunkin’.

Rounding out the beverage lineup, the brand’s first-ever holiday-inspired Dunkin’ Refresher, the Berry Sangria Refresher, channels the cheer of a holiday punch, mixing bright berry flavors with guests’ choice of green tea, black tea, lemonade, or sparkling water.

Sweet & Savory All Season Long

Dunkin’ is giving its classic all-butter croissant a festive twist for the holidays. The new Raspberry Striped Croissant features vibrant ribbons of raspberry baked right into the dough and a sweet raspberry fruit filling inside – creating a pastry that’s as eye-catching as it is delicious.

For those running from one holiday plan to the next, Dunkin’ will begin rolling out two new bacon jam creations starting November 5 – each delivering a hearty, satisfying flavor in every bite:

Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich : Bacon, white cheddar cheese, and a fried egg stacked on a warm, buttery croissant, layered with the all-new sweet-meets-savory bacon jam.

: Bacon, white cheddar cheese, and a fried egg stacked on a warm, buttery croissant, layered with the all-new sweet-meets-savory bacon jam. Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese: A delicious layer of the all-new bacon jam with bacon, melted white cheddar, and American cheese on toasted sourdough.

MUNCHKINS Magic, All Wrapped Up

Dunkin’ is bringing the holiday menu to life with limited-edition packaging inspired by the joy of MUNCHKINS. The playful, storybook-style illustrations showcase bundled-up MUNCHKINS characters surrounded by gifts and snowy scenes, capturing the wonder of the season in every detail. The 25-count MUNCHKINS boxes transform into gingerbread-style houses, while matching designs extend across hot and iced coffee cups and donut boxes – spreading MUNCHKINS magic with every order.

‘Tis the Season to Give Joy

This season, Dunkin’ is celebrating more than just festive flavors – it’s also embracing the spirit of giving. From November 5 through November 30, the Dunkin’® Joy in Childhood Foundation® Give Joy fundraiser offers guests a chance to make a meaningful impact during the holidays. With every $1 donation at participating Dunkin’ locations, guests receive a $1 Medium Hot Coffee coupon. Donations support the Foundation’s programs that bring joy to children battling hunger or illness.

The 2025 collection of Dunkin’ x BARK dog toys is also available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants and online. With a $16 donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation, guests will receive a limited-edition Dunkin’ Chocolate Frosted Sprinkle or Cold Brew toy, perfect for gifting the furry friend or dog lover in your life.

Exclusive Offers for Dunkin’ Rewards® Members

Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy limited-time offers* to celebrate the season. Those not yet enrolled in Dunkin’ Rewards can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

November 1-15: $2 Pumpkin Loaf with a beverage purchase

$2 Pumpkin Loaf with a beverage purchase November 6-30: $2 Raspberry Striped Croissant with a beverage purchase

$2 Raspberry Striped Croissant with a beverage purchase November 28-30 : Earn 3X points when ordering ahead on the app

: Earn 3X points when ordering ahead on the app December 4 : Earn 3X points on all Espresso beverages, including the new Cookie Butter Cloud Latte in honor of National Cookie Day

: Earn 3X points on all Espresso beverages, including the new Cookie Butter Cloud Latte in honor of National Cookie Day December 16-31: $4 Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich with a beverage purchase

$4 Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich with a beverage purchase December 20 : Celebrate National Sangria Day with 3X points when ordering any Dunkin’ Refresher, including the new Berry Sangria flavor

: Celebrate National Sangria Day with 3X points when ordering any Dunkin’ Refresher, including the new Berry Sangria flavor December 26-28: 3X points when ordering bulk donuts or 25 or 50-count MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats

The holiday magic at Dunkin’ is just beginning, with more exciting news brewing in the weeks ahead.

