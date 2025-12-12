Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern is Headed to TPAC

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center ® is excited to welcome the interactive theatrical sensation DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN to Nashville Feb. 28 – March 1, in TPAC’s Polk Theater.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Transporting audiences into the heart of the Forgotten Realms, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN blends immersive gaming, improvisation, comedy, and live performance to create a choose-your-path adventure where no two shows are the same and the audience helps determine the outcome.

Created by Executive Producer David Carpenter and licensed by Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, the production became an international sensation following its acclaimed 2024 Off-Broadway debut and subsequent run at the Sydney Opera House. Critics praised its innovation and energy, with Variety celebrating its “nail-biting and thrilling” experience, Nerdist calling it “RIP-ROARINGLY FUNNY,” and Rolling Stone describing it as “a feat of controlled chaos.”

“Launching the D&D Tavern in New York has been an amazing journey, and I am thrilled with all of the friends we have made along the way, but every day we also receive emails from people all over the country asking us to come to their city,” said Carpenter. “It’s now time for us to pack up our dice and give our nationwide fans what they have been asking for.”

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN is part of TPAC’s Tech & Arts Series, supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking and assistive listening devices. For information, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577.

For event-specific updates, visit TPAC.ORG/ShowUpdates.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email