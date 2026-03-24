DUI Arrest at Hurricane Creek Boat Ramp

On March 22, 2026, at approximately 10:30 AM, officers responded to the Hurricane Creek Boat Ramp regarding a vehicle rolling toward the water with a male behind the wheel.

Upon arrival, officers observed a driver passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle that had come to rest just feet from the water. The vehicle was still in drive and positioned on the rocky bank.

Officers made contact with the driver and observed signs of impairment, including the odor of alcohol and multiple open containers inside the vehicle. The driver consented to field sobriety tests and was unable to complete them as instructed.

During the investigation, officers also located a handgun with a 40-round extended magazine inside the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with:

• DUI

• Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence

• Open Container

• Outstanding Warrants (Rutherford County)

The La Vergne Police Department is committed to keeping our roadways and public spaces safe. Impaired driving not only puts the driver at risk, but also endangers everyone around them. In this case, the situation could have easily resulted in a far more serious outcome.

This incident is a reminder of how quickly situations can escalate, and why proactive policing and community awareness are so important in preventing harm.

If you are struggling with addiction or substance use, or if you are facing mental health challenges, please know you are not alone. The La Vergne Police Department can connect you with resources and support, we do not want to see anyone suffer when help is available.

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