DT McCalls Brand Guide: Furniture and Appliance Brands We Carry

When it comes to outfitting your home, brand trust matters. Whether you’ve been loyal to a name for years or you’re starting fresh and want guidance, knowing what’s available and why it’s worth considering makes all the difference. At DT McCalls, we’ve spent over 100 years helping Middle Tennessee families find furniture and appliances they’ll be glad they chose.

What You’ll Find in This Article

Tennessee-based and Tennessee-loved furniture brands, including La-Z-Boy, England Furniture

Spotlight appliance brands: Café, Speed Queen, Thor Kitchen, Samsung, Frigidaire Professional, and Electrolux

The complete furniture and appliance brand roster we carry at DT McCalls

A simple brand selection guide to help you match the right brand to your needs and budget

DutchCraft Mattress Company and Cub Cadet outdoor equipment

Tips on how to shop smarter, in-store or online

Tennessee-Based & Tennessee-Loved Brands

We’re a Tennessee business, and we’re proud to carry brands that share those roots. These aren’t just popular names, they’re brands with a genuine connection to this region.

La-Z-Boy

Built on the promise that a chair should actually be comfortable, La-Z-Boy has grown into a full furniture line covering recliners, sofas, and sectionals. The craftsmanship holds up, and the comfort is everything you’d expect from a name that’s been in living rooms for generations. Come try it in-store — nothing beats sitting in it yourself.

England Furniture

Made in East Tennessee, England Furniture specializes in custom upholstery — sofas, sectionals, and chairs — with a wide range of fabric and configuration options. If you want something that fits your space precisely and reflects your style, this is a great place to start.

Appliance Brands Worth Knowing

Not all appliances are created equal. Here’s a closer look at some standout brands we carry — and why they deserve your attention.

Café (Distinct by Design) — Customizable hardware finishes, bold aesthetics, and smart features for those who treat their kitchen as a design statement.

Speed Queen — Commercial-grade durability built for residential use. If you’re tired of replacing your washer every few years, this is your answer.

Thor Kitchen — Pro-style ranges and hoods that bring restaurant-level cooking performance into the home kitchen.

Samsung — One of the most comprehensive appliance lineups on the market. Smart, stylish, and reliable from fridge to laundry.

Frigidaire Professional — Elevated performance at practical value. A solid choice for anyone who wants a professional-style kitchen without a professional price tag.

Electrolux — European-influenced engineering with a reputation for quiet, energy-efficient performance across washers, dishwashers, and refrigerators.

Want an objective breakdown of how these brands compare side by side? Consumer Reports’ appliance ratings guide is a reliable, independent resource.

Beyond the Kitchen: DutchCraft & Cub Cadet

A great home doesn’t stop at the front door. DutchCraft Mattress Company brings quality sleep solutions built to support genuine rest night after night. And for your lawn, Cub Cadet has been one of the most trusted names in outdoor power equipment for decades — from zero-turn mowers for large lawns to walk-behind options for tighter spaces.

Not sure which mattress type is right for you? The Sleep Foundation’s mattress buying guide breaks it down clearly before you shop.

Choosing between mower types? This Old House has a practical mower comparison that’s worth a look before you invest.

How to Choose the Right Brand

With this many options, a little direction goes a long way:

Comfort is your top priority — Start with La-Z-Boy, England Furniture, or Home Stretch .

You want a coordinated kitchen — Café, Samsung, and GE all offer suite-friendly matching packages.

Longevity matters most — Speed Queen for laundry, Vaughan-Bassett for bedroom, Cub Cadet for your lawn.

You want custom upholstery — England Furniture, La-Z-Boy , and Canadel (dining) give you the most flexibility.

Cooking performance drives your decision — Thor Kitchen, Frigidaire Professional, and Café all deliver elevated results.

Shop Smarter at DT McCalls

Over 100 years in business doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because families across Middle Tennessee keep coming back — for the brands, yes, but also for the experience of shopping with people who genuinely know what they’re talking about. We service what we sell, offer free delivery and recycling within 100 miles of Carthage, and have financing options to make upgrading your home easier without straining your budget.

Browse our full lineup by brand, explore categories, or find your nearest location at dtmccalls.com — and let’s find the right fit for your home.

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