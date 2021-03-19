Though winter weather has taken a brief break, there’s no doubt another cold spell awaits before Middle Tennessee gets true spring! With cold weather comes dry skin. If cold weather or frequent hand washing has you suffering from dry skin or seasonal eczema, help is available at Harpeth Valley Dermatology.

What Is Eczema?

Eczema is a condition that causes skin to become red and itchy. Eczema may be chronic or may flare up periodically. Consider seeing a dermatologist if you frequently experience dry skin; severe itching (especially itching that worsens at night); small raised bumps of skin; thick, cracked, or scaly skin; raw or sensitive skin; or red to brownish-gray patches of skin.

Seasonal Eczema

Seasonal eczema describes the dry skin that many people experience as flare-ups during cold winter months. If you experience seasonal eczema, there are a number of therapies available to you at Harpeth Valley Dermatology.

Phototherapy for Eczema

Many patients find relief from phototherapy, available in our Thompson’s Station office. This light box therapy is highly effective in treating itchiness, psoriasis, eczema, and irritations in the top layer of skin. Additionally, phototherapy has the benefit of being a medical treatment that does not involve taking pills or shots.

Many of the prescription drugs that treat eczema are immunosuppressants, which mean they can weaken and compromise the immune system. As we are all trying to support our immune systems now more than ever through COVID-19, a non-pharmaceutical option like phototherapy is a wonderful alternative. Learn more.

Other Treatment Options for Eczema

Of course, topical corticosteroid creams are still a good option for many individuals who suffer from dry or itchy skin. In more severe cases, a physician may prescribe an oral corticosteroid like prednisone.

If dry skin has led to sores or cracking, an antibiotic cream may be described by your dermatologist at Harpeth Valley Dermatology in order to fight infection.

