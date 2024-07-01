Drugs Found Concealed in Taco Bell Wrappers in Mt. Juliet

July 1, 2024 – A traffic stop on I-40 in Mt. Juliet led to the discovery of several narcotics on Friday afternoon.

Mt. Juliet Police say they found a stash of Meth, LSD, THC/Fentanyl-laced gummies, pills, and marijuana all concealed in Taco Bell burrito wrappers and tortillas.

A 37-year-old woman from Nashville, wanted in three counties, was arrested.

Her charges include failure to appear in Sumner County, drug possession in Rutherford County, and failure to appear in Wilson County

