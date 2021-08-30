Data for the month of July showed 4,314 home closings according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This figure indicates an 8 percent decrease from the 4,677 closings reported for the same period last year.

“In the past, we’ve always viewed a decrease in sales as a negative point,” said Brian Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president. “In this case, for many buyers and Realtors, this is a welcomed statistic. We’ve had so many stock shortages, it’s inevitable that sales will decrease proportionately.”

A comparison of sales by category for July is:

2020 2021 CLOSINGS 4,677 4,314 Residential 3,934 3,454 Condominium 499 635 Multi-Family 27 31 Farms/Land/Lots 217 194

There were 3,365 sales pending at the end of July, compared to 4,192 pending sales at this time last year. The average number of days on the market for a single-family home was 22 days.

The median price for a residential single-family home was $415,075 and for a condominium, it was $292,735. This compares with last year’s median residential and condominium prices of $343,968 and $239,900 respectively.

Inventory at the end of July was 5,097, down from 8,962 in July 2020.

The current inventory of properties by category, compared to last year, is:

2020 2021 INVENTORY 8,962 5,097 Residential 6,209 3,204 Condominium 990 591 Multi-Family 46 78 Farms/Land/Lots 1,717 1,224

“Inventory is a major driver of closings being down for this month,” Copeland added. “Until we can get more new construction units coming out of the ground and a stable flow of sellers listing their existing homes, we will continue in this shortage. With COVID’s resurgence, it will be a critical few months for real estate inventory.”

The data collected for this release represents nine Middle Tennessee counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.