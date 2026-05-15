Drone Technology Assist Police in Arrest of Shooting Suspect

A member of the Murfreesboro Police Department Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team (Drone) assisted officers with locating and apprehending a man who fired shots into a home with several people inside on Wednesday, May 13. More Crime News

After a drone operator spotted Dasilas Carter, 19, near the shooting scene, officers quickly took him into custody. Carter faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, violation of a protective order – condition of release, and unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a dangerous felony.

The preliminary investigation shows Carter fired multiple shots into a home targeting family members in the 2200 block of Patriot Drive around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. No one was struck by gunfire. Witnesses told investigators a verbal altercation took place prior to the incident, including Carter slamming a female to the floor causing minor injuries to her hands, knees, and ankles.

The incident remains under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Carter remains in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $1,005,000 bond. A court hearing is set for June 17 in General Sessions Court.

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