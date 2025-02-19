Drivers Urged to Use Caution on Icy Roads in Rutherford County

Most of the main streets in Murfreesboro are clear of snow and ice, making travel much easier.

However, some side streets are still slick and pose a hazard to drivers. Murfreesboro Police have had reports of seven vehicles sliding off Elam Road near Joe B. Jackson Parkway, including a non-injury accident, and a few cars hitting curbs on Mall Circle Drive.

RCSO Patrol Sgt. Nick Coble said icy roads are still causing problems throughout Rutherford County, especially where trees hang over the roads and blocks sun. He warns water on roads may freeze, causing icy roads overnight and in the morning.

Several drivers were involved in crashes and slid into ditches because of icy roads Wednesday, especially in the northern parts of Rutherford County. Two cars slid into a ditch on Stewart Valley Drive and Baker Road and another car slid off the road at Baker Road and Bragg Avenue. Another car slipped into a ditch and overturned on Franklin Heights Drive near Swarthmore Court. Deputies were out helping stranded motorists at Florence Road at Sulphur Springs Road and Allen Road at Leanna Road.

Please use extra caution and be on the lookout for black ice on side streets.

