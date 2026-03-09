Driver Rescued After Dump Truck Overturns On East Jefferson Pike

A crash involving an overturned dump truck prompted a road closure and emergency response in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on East Jefferson Pike at Hedgeapple Road, where a dump truck overturned and trapped the driver inside the wreckage.

Emergency responders were able to rescue the driver from the vehicle. Crews from Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and Rutherford County Fire Rescue responded to the scene along with sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

More News

Deputies closed East Jefferson Pike in the area and redirected traffic while crews worked at the crash scene.

Authorities warned drivers to expect lengthy delays as responders clear the wreckage and reopen the roadway.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email