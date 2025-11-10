Driver Indicted in Highway 99 Crash That Injured Mother, Baby

A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a driver accused of causing a head-on crash that injured five people, including a mother and her baby, on Highway 99 in April.

Officers arrested Matthew Delk, 34, on Friday after serving him with a sealed indictment charging two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. Eagleville police assisted with the arrest.

Investigators said Delk was driving a Buick Enclave on April 23 when he crossed into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing one vehicle before hitting a Toyota Highlander head-on. The impact spun the Highlander into a Cadillac Escalade. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue crews cut the Highlander’s driver from the wreckage, while a passerby freed her baby from a child safety seat before emergency personnel arrived. Two people in the Escalade suffered minor injuries.

Murfreesboro Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team investigated the wreck.

Delk was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Dec. 4.

