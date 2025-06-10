Driver in Multiple Hit-and-Run Crashes Arrested in La Vergne

June 10, 2025 – On Sunday, June 8, just before 5 PM, Officer Bell and Officer Valenzuela located a neon green Dodge Charger involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes after it fled from Murfreesboro Road and crashed again on W Nir Shreibman Blvd.

The driver, Jose Ordonez-Lopez, was found injured and impaired, with open alcohol containers in the vehicle. He was taken into custody without further incident and later admitted to drinking and causing the crashes.

One victim was hospitalized, and Ordonez-Lopez now faces charges including DUI, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and failure to give notice of the accident.

