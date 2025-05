A man, believed to have passed out, crashed his SUV into a dental office on S. Church Street just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14.

Witnesses saw him unresponsive as he crossed S. Church Street from Innsbrooke Drive and hit the building. The driver was taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is possibly medical related.

City codes workers are assessing the building’s integrity.

No additional information has been released.

