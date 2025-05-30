Driver Flees Scene After Crash Knocks Out Power to 900 in La Vergne

May 30, 2025 – Around 10:00 PM on May 29, 2025, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hollandale Road near the intersection of Bill Stewart Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the driver had already fled the scene on foot. The vehicle had collided with a power pole, causing a significant outage in the surrounding area.

NES was immediately contacted and responded to the scene. As a result of the damage, NES crews were required to cut power to approximately 900 residents in the Lake Forest Subdivision.

The driver is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6”, last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt. He may be carrying his vehicle’s license plate and was last seen running east on Hollandale Road.

If you see anyone matching the description or have relevant information, please contact police immediately at (615) 793-7744.

Source: La Vergne Police

