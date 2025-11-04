Driver Extricated After Vehicle Strikes Tree on Puckett Creek Crossing in Murfreesboro

November 4, 2025 – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department units responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a car that struck a tree on Puckett Creek Crossing. One patient was entrapped and required extrication.

Firefighters provided medical care during the extrication process and transferred patient care to Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services once the individual was freed from the vehicle. The patient was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Units on scene included Ladder 11, Rescue 11, Safety 2, and Battalion Chief 2.

SOURCE: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email