Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Labor Day Crash on E. Clark Blvd.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators have arrested the driver of the car that crashed into a tree on Labor Day, killing one passenger and injuring others.

Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, is charged with vehicular homicide and three-counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was discharged on Saturday, September 10.

The investigation shows Johnson was driving a red Dodge Charger on E. Clark Blvd., and ran off the road, and hit a tree on Sept. 5. Speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the car. During the preliminary investigation, witnesses told investigators, the car’s headlights were not on. Investigators have since confirmed the headlights were on at the time of the wreck.

Marcus Webb, 22, a front-seat passenger died on the scene.

Brandon Pace, Jr., 20, remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Jeremiah Matthews, 20, and Lamar Childress, 22, are in stable condition at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Johnson is being held on $180,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Oct. 3 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

PREVIOUSLY RELEASED September 5, 2022

