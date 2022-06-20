MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (May 24, 2022) – A Murfreesboro man faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide in the fatal head-on collision crash on Lascassas Pike back in May where an 11-year-old died.

Eduardo Tejeda, 42, was arrested Monday afternoon at a home on Mason Court. Tejeda is charged with vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence (DUI), driving without a license, and an open container.

A toxicology report revealed Tejeda was over the legal limit when the 1993 Toyota Camry he was driving veered into the oncoming lane of traffic on Lascassas Pike on May 23 crashing head-on into a red 2021 Toyota Corolla. An 11-year-old male died, and two adults and a 9-year-old male were injured. A passenger in the car with Tejeda was also injured.

Tejeda is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $177,000 bond. A hearing is schedule September 1 in Rutherford County General Session Court.