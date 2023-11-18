Driver Arrested in Fiery Crash; Speeding Contributed to Crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 16, 2023) A driver who caused a five-car chain reaction crash on Saturday, Oct. 28, where one car caught fire trapping a driver has been arrested.

Charles Smith, 45, was arrested by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies on an active warrant. He is charged with aggravated assault by recklessness, reckless endangerment, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, and simple possession.

The investigation shows Smith was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Smith is being held on a $102,500 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Dec. 1 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

