Driver Arrested Following Police Pursuit In La Vergne

A driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from officers during a traffic stop attempt in La Vergne and later being found with illegal narcotics and a firearm.

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The La Vergne Police Department said officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Instead of pulling over, police said the driver fled, leading officers on a pursuit before eventually stopping and being taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers reportedly found illegal narcotics and a firearm inside the vehicle. Police also determined the suspect had five active warrants from other agencies.

Authorities said the suspect was charged with DUI, simple possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of a handgun while intoxicated, felony evading, resisting arrest and driving while revoked.

Police said reckless and impaired driving creates serious dangers on the roadway and emphasized their continued efforts to address dangerous driving, illegal narcotics and firearms in the community.

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