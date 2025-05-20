Driver Arrested After DUI Hit-and-Run in La Vergne

May 20, 2025 – A driver is in custody following a hit-and-run crash involving a residence late Saturday night in La Vergne.

Just before midnight on May 17, 2025, officers were dispatched to Chyntara Drive after a vehicle reportedly struck a home and fled the scene. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was injured.

K9 Sgt. Darby swiftly gathered a description of the suspect vehicle and, within 20 minutes, located it traveling on Old Nashville Highway. A traffic stop was initiated, and Officer Jordan responded to lead the investigation. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

A warrant check revealed the suspect also had active warrants out of Smyrna for felony evading and a prior DUI.

Police officials praised the swift coordination between officers, noting this incident as another example of how proactive patrol and teamwork help protect the community from dangerous individuals.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email