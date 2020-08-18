Cool. Bad. Bomb. Wicked. Fly. Rad. Drip. Words used from the 1950s until today to describe something that is most excellent, often fashion or a pop culture trend of the time. Well, the just opened Drip Purple on the Square in Murfreesboro has the clothing, toys, games, posters, and other vintage memorabilia to make sure that you are groovy.

Owner Beau Barksdale has long had a passion for vintage collectibles, like sports items, band tee shirts and music from the 1960s through the 1990s. “I know the products well and I wanted to share my interest with others.”

Barksdale has had an Instagram account showing what he was going to carry for about four months before opening, and had good traffic his first day in spite of COVID-19 because of it.

“We’ve had lots of people saying that they saw us on Instagram and that they have been waiting for us to open,” said Barksdale.

The shop is filled with tee shirts, jackets, coats, crop tops, jerseys, sweat shirts, high end street wear, jeans, posters, music, caps, toys, and more. One of the things that he is most proud of is the number of rare “grails” that he carries. These are high dollar touring shirts from classic – mostly rock – bands. Rare ones can be $100 or more.

His tee shirts cover heavy metal – like Metallica—Mickey Mouse, Looney Tunes, Country, Rap, sports, wrestling, and NASCAR. Rap artist tees tend to be the most expensive. He has an original Tupac tee.

“I want to draw in a diverse demographic,” added Barksdale.

It’s not all tee shirts and sports memorabilia. He carries a lot of classic fashions from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. If you are looking for a circa 1980s preppy Polo button-down, he has one. Prefer 1990s street gear? He’s got the real article. There is a lot of original Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Nike, Reebok, and Adidas.

While much of his inventory is clothing, that is not all he carries. He carries a lot of pop culture toys (like a Hulk Hogan doll) and an assortment of posters, so if you want to hang a picture of the Lizard King in your music room, he has Jim Morrison awaiting you.

Drip Purple operates on a buy, sell, trade platform. He is always looking for unique items. Unique is key here. Barksdale chose the name of his shop to reflect the uniqueness of his product. And the logo has a definite Purple Rain/Purple Haze feel to it.

“You can bring anything in,” said Barksdale, “video games, toys, it’s all fair game.”

Drip Purple Vintage

105 North Maple Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(731) 693-2046

Instagram: @drippurplevintage