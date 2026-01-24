Drew & Ellie Holcomb to Perform at The Ryman

Beloved husband-and-wife duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb are excited to be sharing their first official full-length album with you on tour. Memory Bank was recorded at Nashville’s legendary Sound Emporium Studios. The songs were captured during a series of live-in-the-studio performances with producer Cason Cooley and showcase the entwined talents of two award-winning songwriters who’ve traditionally written their songs separately. The couple will hit the road on February 4th for their Never Gonna Let You Go Tour and stop at the Ryman Auditorium on May 15-16.

Memory Bank features a rich southern sound that bridges Drew and Ellie’s solo projects — from Drew’s ongoing success as frontman of Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors (whose song “Find Your People” reached Number 1 on the Americana Chart in 2023) to Ellie’s triumphs within the CCM industry, highlighted by four Dove Awards, two Top 10 singles, and a best-selling devotional book. Stacked with melodic hooks, vocal harmonies, and autobiographical storytelling, Memory Bank was largely written during one of Drew and Ellie’s annual acoustic tours, and it captures all the emotion and momentum of two musical lifers who’ve spent much of their adulthoods on the move.

Memory Bank unfolds like a soundtrack for adventure, growth, and gratitude. This is Drew and Ellie Holcomb at their best: energized, eclectic, and equal, cashing in on the mutual joys of experiencing life together. Listen to Memory Bank today and catch them on the road starting next month!

Find tickets here.

