Drew & Ellie Holcomb Add Second Show at The Ryman

Drew & Ellie Holcomb are extending their Memory Bank Tour with an added date at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Friday, May 2nd, in addition to their already announced May 3rd show at the Ryman. Find tickets here.

Currently, on their largest headline tour to date, the couple is bringing their live performances to cities coast-to-coast, including New York City and San Diego, and back to their hometown of Nashville. The title track off their first official studio album, Memory Bank, continues to gain momentum, currently sitting at #7 on the Americana Radio chart.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb have partnered with the anti-slavery non-profit International Justice Mission to donate $1 (one dollar) from each ticket sale to support the organization’s efforts to rescue children trapped in modern-day slavery and protect people in poverty from violence. Please note, there is a ticket transfer delay until 48 hours prior to the event.

