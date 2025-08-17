Drake White’s Benefit for the Brain Returns to the Ryman

Continuing a mission to support and bolster brain health and wellness, Country-Soul singer-songwriter Drake White proudly presents his second “Benefit For The Brain” concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on November 17. Once again, he will headline, host, and curate this very special event. White’s non-profit The Benefit For The Brain will donate and disperse proceeds from the show to select charity organizations. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 15 at 10am local time. For information on presales and tickets, visit here.

With the full lineup to be unveiled soon, the event focuses on three pillars close to White’s heart: mental wellness for military and veterans, especially PTSD; brain health in children and adolescents; innovative approaches to stroke recovery and neurological treatment.

Back in 2019, White’s life changed forever during a show in Roanoke, VA. Everything seemed fine until he started to play “The Coast Is Clear.” Right in the middle of the song, he endured a stroke and suddenly collapsed. In the aftermath of this fateful evening, he was diagnosed with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) and underwent an unprecedented seven brain surgeries conducted by Nashville-based neurosurgeon Dr. Mericle. With the love of family, friends, and his incredible fanbase, he fought through it all. He not only returned to the stage and resumed his recording career, but he also devoted himself to “the battle between your ears” by introducing “Benefit For The Brain” in 2023.

The inaugural installment impressively sold out the Ryman, welcomed a diverse cohort of A-list artists, and raised over $253,000 in the process. Beyond the night’s emotionally charged powerhouse set from White, the event featured Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, and surprise guest Colbie Caillat. Contributing to an important discourse, Dr. Mericle, Beth Torres of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, Cellular Performance Institute founder Ed Clay, and CreatiVets co-founder Richard Casper each graced the stage to share incredible stories and experiences. Not to mention, Onsite founder Miles Adcox served as the MC.

On Friday (8/8), White served up a sunny and sizzling new single entitled “Nuthin’ But a Smile.” It marks his first original release of 2025 and hints at more to come in the near future. He personally produced the song, collaborating with co-writers Shane Minor and Monty Criswell. Listen to “Nuthin’ But a Smile” here.

Last month, he dropped the three-track Scattered, Smothered, Covers EP. He notably put his own spin on “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish, and “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash.

