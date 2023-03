Drake announced dates for “It’s a Blur” tour in 2023 with a stop in Nashville. On Monday, June 19, Drake will perform at Bridgestone Arena with special guest 21 Savage.

This tour marks the first time Drake has toured since 2018 when he brought his show to Bridgestone with Aubrey & Three Amigos. The tour kicks off on June 16 in New Orleans, Nashville will be the second stop on the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10 am.

Find tickets here.

