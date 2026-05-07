Dr. Meagan Turnbow Named Next Principal Of Rockvale High School

Rutherford County Schools has selected Dr. Meagan Turnbow as the next principal of Rockvale High School, placing an experienced district leader at the helm of the school.

Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced the appointment, citing Turnbow’s leadership experience and vision for the school.

Turnbow currently serves as the district’s coordinator for English as a Second Language and previously worked as an assistant principal at Riverdale High School.

During her time as ESL coordinator, Turnbow was named Rutherford County Schools’ Supervisor of the Year in 2025 and advanced to the semi-finalist level for Tennessee Supervisor of the Year.

School officials said Turnbow’s experience at both the school and district levels, along with her connection to the Rockvale community, positioned her well for the role. Her children currently attend Rockvale schools.

Turnbow said while she valued working with all 52 district schools in her central office position, returning to serve her local school community holds special meaning. She said her goal is for every student to leave Rockvale fully prepared for success in college, career and life.

Turnbow will succeed Steve Luker, who has served as Rockvale High School’s first principal since the school opened in August 2019.

Luker recently announced his retirement at the end of the current school year.

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Turnbow said she plans to work closely with Luker during the transition and emphasized her commitment to listening to teachers, parents, students and the broader school community as she begins her new role.

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