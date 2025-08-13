Dr. Henry Cloud to Speak at World Outreach Church August 16-17

World Outreach Church welcomes special guest speaker Dr. Henry Cloud during both weekend worship services Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17.

Dr. Cloud is a clinical psychologist and New York Times bestselling author. His 46 books, including the iconic Boundaries, have sold over 20 million copies worldwide. Throughout his storied career as a clinician, he started treatment centers, created breakthrough new models rooted in research and has been a leading voice on issues of mental health and leadership on a global scale. Dr. Cloud is a graduate of Southern Methodist University, with a B.S. in psychology and completed his Ph.D. in clinical psychology at Biola University.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Henry Cloud at World Outreach Church and invite the community to join us,” says Senior Pastor Allen Jackson. “Dr. Cloud has helped so many people learn how to apply biblical truths to their daily lives. We’re excited for this opportunity to hear more from him; his insights are very helpful for navigating life’s challenges.”

Dr. Henry Cloud will speak on Saturday, August 16, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, August 17, at 9:30 a.m. at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The public is invited to attend. This event takes place during church services—no tickets are required.

