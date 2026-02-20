Dr. Cary Holman Named Next Principal of LaVergne Lake Elementary School

Dr. Cary Holman has been named the next principal of LaVergne Lake Elementary School, and he will begin his new duties on July 1.

Holman succeeds Paige Johnson, who has announced her retirement.

For the past two school years, Holman has served as the Director of Schools for Franklin County Schools. Before holding that position, he served as a longtime principal for Rutherford County Schools, most recently as principal of LaVergne Middle School.

Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan looks forward to Holman returning to Rutherford County, where he has a history of building a strong school culture and sense of community, he said.

“﻿Dr. Cary Holman is a proven educational leader who is known for his ability to inspire students, staff, and the community toward a common mission,” Director Sullivan said. “As a current director of schools, and former RCS principal in the LaVergne area, the skillset that Dr. Holman possesses will positively impact the LLE family. I want to thank retiring principal Paige Johnson for her decade-plus of leadership at LLE and for always placing the students first.”

Likewise, Holman is eager to rejoin the LaVergne community.

“I am extremely excited to return to Rutherford County Schools,” Holman said. “The LaVergne community holds a special place in my heart. I served there for 13 years as the principal at LaVergne Middle School. To now have the opportunity to serve and lead as the next principal of LaVergne Lake Elementary is simply amazing.”

He added: “I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, parents, students, community, and neighboring cluster schools to accelerate the academic and social learning environment at ‘The Lake.’ Our school will be impactful, intentional, and informative. Together, we will encourage, empower and enhance the culture and climate of our great school and community.”

Johnson has served as a principal at LLE for nine years, and she previously served as an assistant principal at the school for nine years. In all, she has served as an educator for Rutherford County Schools for 30 years.

“I have cherished the last 19 years serving the students, staff, and community in LaVergne,” Johnson said. “This is a very special place, and I will forever remember the memories and connections I made while serving LaVergne Lake.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email